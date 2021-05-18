Iron ore for steelmakers boosts cargo shipments

Article content

Shipments of iron ore on the St. Lawrence Seaway for Canadian steel production are up seven per cent to start the 2021 shipping season.

Cargo volumes from March 22 to April 30 totaled four million metric tonnes.That’s up four per cent from the same period in 2020, Chamber of Marine Commerce says.

Shipments of Canadian grain, especially soybean, corn and wheat, are up 16 per cent to start the new year.

Construction materials, including cement shipments, are driving a two per cent gain in dry bulk goods.

“Shipments through April are a positive reflection of the recovering economies and growing demand for goods in Canada and the United States,” said Terence Bowles, president and CEO of the St. Lawrence Management Corp., in a release.