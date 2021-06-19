Sault ticket shares Lotto Max prize

Article content

A ticket sold in Sault Ste. Marie won a share of Lotto Max’s second prize on Friday.

Seven tickets, four of them sold in Ontario, each won $134,170, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says. Tickets purchased in Norfolk County, Kitchener and Toronto also shared in the win.

No other tickets sold in Northern Ontario won a major prize. Two prizes of $1 million were won in Huron County.

The jackpot of $70 million still stands.

Numbers drawn for the top prize were 11, 14, 15, 24, 34, 43 and 47. Bonus number was 36.

The last jackpot was won eight weeks ago. That’s a record for Lotto Max, OLG says. A ticket sold in the Sault won $1 million in the lottery’s June 5 draw.

The next draw for $70 million and an estimated 70 Maxmillions prizes is Tuesday.

MAXMILLIONS:

01, 03, 09, 10, 27, 32 & 46

01, 04, 10, 11, 15, 36 & 49

01, 04, 18, 22, 28, 40 & 41

01, 05, 10, 11, 26, 44 & 49

01, 06, 11, 23, 27, 34 & 43

01, 06, 17, 20, 23, 27 & 35

01, 06, 23, 24, 32, 43 & 50