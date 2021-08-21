Jamestown resident wants community help

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

She figures a rally outside Civic Centre on Thursday might help spur some more community action. The event starts at 3 p.m.

The grandmother of two has lived in the area for more than 40 years. In April, Wilson stared a Facebook group, Jamestown Strong, that now has more than 165 members.

The group put on an activity day for youngsters in the parking lot of Spadoni’s Furniture and Appliances in July.

Wilson is putting users of drugs and tossers of garbage that her group’s members are observing what they’re doing.

“We’re watching and we’re taking note and we will make you uncomfortable if you come into this neighbourhood,” Wilson told The Sault Star. “We’re getting to the point where we cannot do this on our own.”

Her social media group’s creation follows “a real bad summer” in 2020 that included weapons-related incidents. More violence this year, including the murder of a woman in May and bullets being fired at Hard Wok Cafe and a neighbouring home on Huron Street earlier this month, are further cause for concern. She sees more trouble coming with the move of Sault Ste. Marie Transit’s terminal from Dennis Street to Huron Street.

“We’re frustrated,” said Wilson. “We’ve been hearing for years that this area was going to get help and it just never comes.”

She was frustrated trying to get help to deal with an injection tent set up near a park in the spring. Wilson says the city and police pointed elsewhere to deal with the issue.

“It gets to the point where it’s something that we end up having to deal with because we don’t want it there,” she said.