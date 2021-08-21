Jamestown resident wants community help
Shauna Wilson wants a hand to help Jamestown.
She figures a rally outside Civic Centre on Thursday might help spur some more community action. The event starts at 3 p.m.
The grandmother of two has lived in the area for more than 40 years. In April, Wilson stared a Facebook group, Jamestown Strong, that now has more than 165 members.
The group put on an activity day for youngsters in the parking lot of Spadoni’s Furniture and Appliances in July.
Wilson is putting users of drugs and tossers of garbage that her group’s members are observing what they’re doing.
“We’re watching and we’re taking note and we will make you uncomfortable if you come into this neighbourhood,” Wilson told The Sault Star. “We’re getting to the point where we cannot do this on our own.”
Her social media group’s creation follows “a real bad summer” in 2020 that included weapons-related incidents. More violence this year, including the murder of a woman in May and bullets being fired at Hard Wok Cafe and a neighbouring home on Huron Street earlier this month, are further cause for concern. She sees more trouble coming with the move of Sault Ste. Marie Transit’s terminal from Dennis Street to Huron Street.
“We’re frustrated,” said Wilson. “We’ve been hearing for years that this area was going to get help and it just never comes.”
She was frustrated trying to get help to deal with an injection tent set up near a park in the spring. Wilson says the city and police pointed elsewhere to deal with the issue.
“It gets to the point where it’s something that we end up having to deal with because we don’t want it there,” she said.
The retail worker wants a committee with representatives from different agencies “that can come in and help” Sault neighbourhoods that are struggling. The group’s membership can be “anybody that could help us,” said Wilson. She contacts Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour “quite often” and finds him “very responsive.” Dufour could not be reached for comment.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is ready to listen to what Jamestown Strong has to say, said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.
The police department speaks with partner agencies “about ways to improve service to the community.
“It’s definitely something we would listen to and provide input, if necessary,” said Louttit.
Community service officers with the community mobilization unit speak with business owners and residents from throughout the city “about a variety of topics,” with crime prevention tips being especially popular. Police have stepped up their patrols of the downtown and Jamestown, said Louttit.
Chief Hugh Stevenson and mobilization unit head Sgt. Rob Chabot participated in Jamestown Strong’s recent activity day for children.
“We applaud their efforts to bring people that live in their community together, to support one another and provide supports for their children and different events and activities for them to do,” said Louttit.
Sault residents are encouraged to contact the proper agency to deal with their concerns. City of Sault Ste. Marie would deal with issues centred on garbage and needles. Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services would respond to extension cords being used to supply power to vacant homes.
Anyone who sees criminal activity should call police.
“We encourage all community members (to) know your neighbours,” said Louttit. “Watch out for people’s property when they’re going away.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter