Jamestown Strong calls off protest

A protest planned at Ronald A.Irwin Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon is cancelled.

Jamestown Strong was organizing the 3 p.m. demonstration on Foster Drive.

Shauna Wilson, founder of the Facebook group, said a meeting was held with Mayor Christian Provenzano, Hugh Stevenson, chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, and other municipal officials on Tuesday.

“We feel it was a positive meeting so we will what transpires over the next few months and will revist a rally depending on (the) outcome,” Wilson told The Sault Star.