Jetta doesn't stop

A driver didn’t stop for a RIDE check in Plummer Additional Township.

The incident happened on Cloudslee Road at about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The vehicle is described as a black Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the driver’s door and driver’s side window.

Anyone with information about the car can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.