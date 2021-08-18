Article content

Jewelry valued at about $3,000 was taken from a residence in the 500 block of Shannon Road on Aug. 5.

A small amount of American cash was also stolen, police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jewelry stolen from Shannon Road residence Back to video

A suspect was found early Tuesday. The jewlery was not in her possession.

Katelynn Ward, 33, of London, Ont., was charged with break and enter and theft under $5,000.

Her court date is Oct. 4.