Jobs posted on revamped website

Brian Kelly
Sep 16, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
(File photo)
Positions needed to be filled from more than 30 job banks are posted on Algoma Workforce Investment Corp.’s website.

The job board is one of a number of labour market tools on AWIC’s new website at www.awic.ca, a release says.

Teachers and career counsellors interested in AWIC’s career tools can email info@awic.ca.

