Judge waits to sentence woman
A judge is holding off sentencing jail time for a Sault Ste. Marie woman who pled guilty to trafficking narcotics because he wants more information about her numerous health issues.
Jennifer Lipinski, 42, pleaded guilty to possessing several narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, before Ontario Court Justice John Condon on Tuesday. She also possessed brass knuckles and a .22-calibre rifle without having a licence and breached probation.
The incidents happened in March 2020, June 2020 and January 2021.
Lipinski was wanted on a warrant when she was spotted as a passenger in a vehicle on March 10, 2020. She was found with $1,355 in her purse and baggies containing several narcotics include cocaine and fentanyl.
Police executed a search warrant at Lipinski’s home at 594 Northland Rd., on June 23, 2020. Narcotics were found in several locations in the home, federal prosecutor Ben Pritchard told court. Scales, brass knuckles, two debt lists and “a considerable amount of cash” were seized. The drugs had a street value of nearly $25,300. More than $15,000 was also found.
Police went to 7 Chicora Cr., on Jan. 7, 2021 following the fatal opioid overdose of Adam Bedell. Lapinski was the home’s landlord. She rented the residence to others. Lapinski had sold fentanyl to a third party who then sold the narcotic to Bedell at that east-end home. Police found a total of 38 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, $2,730 in cash, weigh scales, packaging material and a debt list in Lipinski’s room.
Defense counsel Eric McCooeye said “a number of other factors” were involved in the overdose death.
Lapinski has “a very tragic background” including a limited relationship with her father and being sexually abused by a stepfather. She was addicted to alcohol at 13 “as an escape from the lifestyle that she was being subjected to,” said McCooeye. She left home by age 15.
“Nobody looks forward to a lengthy jail term, but in a way there will be some therapeutic aspect hopefully to the sentence that she receives,” he said.
Lapinski is also motivated to become rehabilitated to maintain a relationship with her teenage son. He will “disassociate” from his mother if her behaviour continues. His stance is “a good incentive for Miss Lipinski to set herself straight,” said McCooeye.
He told Condon his client’s health issues are “fairly substantial” including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder and chronic migraines, but there’s not a lot of information about her health issues in her pre-sentence report.
“This is a significant concern to me,” said Condon. Lipinksi’s pre-sentence report will be updated.
The Crown wants a six-year jail term. McCooeye suggests four to five years, noting Lipinski has no previous jail time for earlier offences.
She will get credit for a year based on her time served towards her jail sentence.
Sentencing date is Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.
