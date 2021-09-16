Keen talks trees with Sault Climate Hub
Article content
The chief executive officer of Forests Ontario is featured during an upcoming webinar presented by Sault Climate Hub.
Rob Keen speaks Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. He’ll focus on Forests Ontario’s 50 million tree program.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Keen talks trees with Sault Climate Hub Back to video
Keen’s talk is free. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/forests-climate-change-and-the-fifty-million-tree-program-tickets-170382580886
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.