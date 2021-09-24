Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Kidney Foundation of Canada walk is Sunday

Brian Kelly
Sep 24, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kidney Walk participants make their way along the St. Mary's River boardwalk in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/QMI AGENCY)
Kidney Walk participants make their way along the St. Mary's River boardwalk in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/QMI AGENCY)

A weekend walk in Sault Ste. Marie to raise cash for Kidney Foundation of Canada is nearing its $13,000 target.

Story continues below

The tally stands at $12,390 on Friday afternoon. Tracy Patrick is the top fundraiser with $6,055 collected. Donations can be made online at https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/onwalk21/g/28498

The Sunday walk will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening ceremonies are online at 10 a.m., a release says.

Christina Kenny is this year’s walk ambassador in the Sault. She’s participated in the annual fundraiser for more than a decade as a member of Team Tassone.

Walkers can share pictures to @OntarioKidneyWalk.

Fratelli’s Kitchen is donating 15 per cent of pizza sales on Sunday to the Kidney Foundation.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers