Kidney Foundation of Canada walk is Sunday
Article content
A weekend walk in Sault Ste. Marie to raise cash for Kidney Foundation of Canada is nearing its $13,000 target.
Advertisement
Article content
The tally stands at $12,390 on Friday afternoon. Tracy Patrick is the top fundraiser with $6,055 collected. Donations can be made online at https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/onwalk21/g/28498
Kidney Foundation of Canada walk is Sunday Back to video
The Sunday walk will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening ceremonies are online at 10 a.m., a release says.
Christina Kenny is this year’s walk ambassador in the Sault. She’s participated in the annual fundraiser for more than a decade as a member of Team Tassone.
Walkers can share pictures to @OntarioKidneyWalk.
Fratelli’s Kitchen is donating 15 per cent of pizza sales on Sunday to the Kidney Foundation.