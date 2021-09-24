Kidney Foundation of Canada walk is Sunday

A weekend walk in Sault Ste. Marie to raise cash for Kidney Foundation of Canada is nearing its $13,000 target.

The tally stands at $12,390 on Friday afternoon. Tracy Patrick is the top fundraiser with $6,055 collected. Donations can be made online at https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/onwalk21/g/28498

The Sunday walk will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening ceremonies are online at 10 a.m., a release says.

Christina Kenny is this year’s walk ambassador in the Sault. She’s participated in the annual fundraiser for more than a decade as a member of Team Tassone.

Walkers can share pictures to @OntarioKidneyWalk.

Fratelli’s Kitchen is donating 15 per cent of pizza sales on Sunday to the Kidney Foundation.