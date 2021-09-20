Kinship families thanked by Children's Aid Society of Algoma

Article content

Grandparents, aunts and uncles and other extended family members who care for children who can’t stay with their parents are being thanked during kinship appreciation and awareness week.

More than 70 kinship families care for more than 100 children and youth in Algoma District, Children’s Aid Society of Algoma says.

“These caregivers open their homes, families and their lives to care for children and youth who need a safe and nurturing place to live while their parent addresses their challenges or difficulties that impact on their abilities to care for the children,” a release says.