Knife, drugs seized

A teen drove off when police tried to stop her on Tuesday.

She was spotted driving on Albert Street West at about 3:20 p.m. The youth was wanted on outstanding warrants.

She did not stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed, police say. She was not pursued.

The youth was seen behind the wheel of the same vehicle on Lennox Avenue on Wednesday at about noon. The teen stopped for police, but then put the automobile in reverse. She was blocked by police. The youth was nabbed after trying to run away.

She was allegedly found with a knife that opens with centrifugal force and about five grams of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $1,200.

The accused, 17, was charged with flight from a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, knowing being in a vehicle with a prohibited weapon, three counts possession of a controlled substance and six counts breach of recognizance.

She can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Court date for the accused is Sept. 10.