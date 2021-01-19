Knife shown

Article content

A store clerk was threatened with a knife after a man took items from a convenience store on McNabb Street.

The incident happened Jan. 6 at about 6:30 p.m., a release says.

A woman purchased some items while a male allegedly put about $30 of merchandise in his coat.

An altercation followed with the store clerk following the pair outside the business until a knife was shown. The suspects were last seen near Poplar Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or visit www.saultcrimestoppers.com