Knife shown, threats made: OPP

A man allegedly showed a knife and made threats to a person he was drinking with in Mississauga First Nation.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a residence on East Street, Ontario Provincial Police say. It’s not known what happened to prompt the knife to be displayed, said Const. Bev Gauthier. Both persons were intoxicated.

Aldrick Niganabe, 44, of Mississauga First Nation, was charged with assault with a weapon and threatening.

His court date is May 6 in Blind River.