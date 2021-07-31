Skip Bailey’s teaching skills were so good he encouraged students like Frank O’Connor to keep taking science courses.

Bailey died last Wednesday at Algoma Residential Community Hospice. He was 77.

Korah teacher Skip Bailey 'was an absolute gem'

“Skip Bailey was an absolute gem,” said O’Connor.

Bailey taught biology at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School for more than 30 years. That’s where O’Connor, a Sault Star community columnist, was a student from 1975 to 1980. O’Connor didn’t plan a career in the sciences, but he took biology and chemistry courses with Bailey and his friend Frank Piccolo all through high school because of their skill as educators.

“He was a damn good teacher,” said O’Connor. “They just had the students eating out of the palms of their hands. They were so good. They were conscientious. They were intelligent. They were articulate and they cared. You care for your craft like they did and so you’re damn good. There wasn’t a person who didn’t love them.”

Guidance teacher Larry Bobbie rounded out what O’Connor called The Three Amigos.

“You hear people bitch about their teachers,” said O’Connor. “I don’t get it because mine were fantastic and those three led the pack.”

Bailey and Piccolo “took a very tough subject and made it fun.

“You wanted to be in their class,” said O’Connor. “You wanted to be in their class. When you were scheduled for that slot in the day, you looked forward to it. It was just a lot of fun because they cared for their subject and they knew their subject.”

Bailey later participated in Art on the Bay, an art show O’Connor organized at his business, Voyageurs’ Lodge and Cookhouse, in Batchawana Bay. He took classes with Sault Potters’ Guild and made items such as plates, mugs and cracker trays. Bailey also helped organize Sylvan Circle tour featuring artists at various venues east of Sault Ste. Marie for about six years.

“Wonderful person to work with,” said chair David Solomon in an email to The Sault Star.

Piccolo died in 2012. He was 69. Bobbie was 72 when he died in 2018.

“Care for their craft. Compassion for their students. All three possessed it,” said O’Connor. “Now all three are gone . . . Good human beings with caring hearts and love for their school. Lots of fond memories.”

Bailey is survived by his wife, Dorothy, three children and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

