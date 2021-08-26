Training camps for Korah Collegiate and Vocational School’s football teams and girls basketball teams start Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Times for junior girls basketball are 1 to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Sept. 8 and 9 in the main gym, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Korah teams start camps Back to video

Senior girls go Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sept. 8 and 9 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the main gym.

Junior football training camp runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8.

Training camp for the senior team begins with a team meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday. Practice follows from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Practices continue Tuesday to Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 3. Practices resume Sept. 7 and 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Email Tom Annett at annettt@adsb.on.ca for questions about senior football.

Junior team queries can be sent to Marco Bernabucci at bernab@adsb.on.ca

Practices are at the Korah football field and will move to Northern Community Centre in inclement weather.

Students should bring cleats, athletic attire, mask and personal water bottle with name affixed.

A COVID-19 screening form must be completed each day. The document is available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/school-screening. A QR code is also available for a self-screening website.