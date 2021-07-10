Laitys win Rotaryfest's $5,000 prize
Jeff and Kim Laity won Rotaryfest’s early-bird draw of $5,000.
Their ticket number was RF-49094029, a release says.
The draw was held Saturday night.
The main prize, a 50/50 jackpot with a minimum prize of $25,000, is July 17 at 9:45 p.m.
A scaled-down Rotaryfest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs Thursday to Saturday at the former Lowe’s parking lot on Northern Avenue. Music and ribbers will be featured.
