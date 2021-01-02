Co-workers predicted baby's Jan. 1 birth

Brian Kelly
Jan 02, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
Sault Area Hospital workers are undergoing screening in response to COVID-19 concerns. Jeffrey Ougler
Sault Area Hospital  jpeg, SM

Krista Sutherland’s co-workers were spot-on with their prediction.

Her child was the first baby born in 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sutherland’s fellow employees at Sault Area Hospital’s diagnostic imaging department made the call on the delivery date as soon as they learned her due date.

They were right,” she told The Sault Star.

Sutherland’s son, Laken Farrell, even pushed up his arrival so he’d be the first born in the new year.

Farrell, due Jan. 11, was born Saturday at 12:20 a.m. at Sault Area Hospital.

The son of Sutherland and her parnter, Danny Farrell, is 7.2 pounds and 54.5-centimetres long, maternity department registered nurse Elizabeth Dear told The Sault Star.

Sutherland went to Sault Area Hospital last Friday at 8 p.m. “to make sure all was well” after feeling “uncomfortable” during the day.

And then I stayed,” she said. “Compared to last time it was pretty easy, for sure.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Laken is the second child for Sutherland and Farrell. The couple has a daughter, Aspen. She’s two-and-a-half years old.

Hospital nurses and Amy McKay and Dennis Shackleton, the parents of 2020’s first baby of the year, contributed baskets generously stocked with a variety of items, including books, snacks, clothes and blankets, to help Laken and his mom.

Sutherland is taking the birth of her son during the COVID-19 pandemic in stride.

It will pass just like everything else has or we will adapt and continue to live however we’re meant to,” she said.

Sutherland would “probably be more stressed out” if she was living in a bigger city now. She is a former resident of Calgary, Halifax and Ottawa.

We’re lucky to have here,” she said. “We just have so much room to exist.”

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter