Co-workers predicted baby's Jan. 1 birth

Krista Sutherland’s co-workers were spot-on with their prediction.

Her child was the first baby born in 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sutherland’s fellow employees at Sault Area Hospital’s diagnostic imaging department made the call on the delivery date as soon as they learned her due date.

“They were right,” she told The Sault Star.

Sutherland’s son, Laken Farrell, even pushed up his arrival so he’d be the first born in the new year.

Farrell, due Jan. 11, was born Saturday at 12:20 a.m. at Sault Area Hospital.

The son of Sutherland and her parnter, Danny Farrell, is 7.2 pounds and 54.5-centimetres long, maternity department registered nurse Elizabeth Dear told The Sault Star.

Sutherland went to Sault Area Hospital last Friday at 8 p.m. “to make sure all was well” after feeling “uncomfortable” during the day.

“And then I stayed,” she said. “Compared to last time it was pretty easy, for sure.”