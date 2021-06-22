Lamoureux leads school

Brian Kelly
A former Elliot Lake resident is the new principal of a French Catholic school in Val Therese.

Julie Lamoureux will head Ecole-Ste-Therese starting Aug. 18, Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon says.

She has worked at schools in Whitby, Barrie and Penetanguishene with Conseil scolaire MonAvenir.

