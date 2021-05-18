Article content

A Dell laptop was taken from the mayor’s office in Blind River.

The township office on Hudson Street was entered between 6:30 p.m. on May 12 and 7:30 a.m. on May 13, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Laptop snatched from mayor's office Back to video

A window was smashed to get inside.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.