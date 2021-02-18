Laundry machines targeted

Article content

Two people are accused of damaging coin-operated laundry equipment at two multi-unit residences.

The incidents happened between Monday and Wednesday in the 100 block of Breton Road and the 0 to 100 block of Boehmer Boulevard, police say.

Chem Hyvarinen, 39, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter, possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices and breach of probation.

He was held for bail court.

Chelsey Yates, 34, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter and possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices.

Her court date is March 29.