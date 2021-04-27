





Leafs back Klukay bid for Walk of Fame

Toronto Maple Leafs brass are helping efforts to get Sault Ste. Marie native Joe Klukay inducted into Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame. President Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas and the head of the NHL team's alumni are all backing a bid by John Manzo and Gary Trembinski to have the former Bayview resident recognized for his efforts as a defensive specialist during the Original Six era. Klukay played 416 regular season games with the Buds from 1946 to 1952 and 1954 to 1956. He won four Stanley Cups with Toronto between 1947 and 1951. The Maple Leafs recognized Klukay in its Top 100 ranking in 2016. The Bayview Flash placed 99th. "Often with the passage of time, and without the assistance of video footage, we risk forgetting the heroes of long ago," said Shanahan in his letter to the walk of fame's selection committee. "Had Joe's achievements come 30 or 40 years later, most every true Leafs fan would certainly know his name."

Shanahan said the overtime goal Klukay scored in the first game of the 1949 Stanley Cup final versus Detroit Red Wings "set the tone for a series sweep and saw the Maple Leafs become the NHL's first team to capture three Stanley Cups in a row." The Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cups. Klukay is one of 21 Toronto players to have his name on Lord Stanley's mug four times. Dubas, also a Sault native, said "I can think of no greater candidate" to join Ron Francis on the Walk of Fame. Francis, who played for the Leafs during the 2003-2004 season, was inducted in 2006. "The great Maple Leafs teams of the first fifty years were in large part built by players from the north, including: George Armstrong, Dave Keon, Frank Mahovlich, Gus Mortson, Jimmy Thomson, Allan Stanley, Bill Barilko, Eddie Shack, Larry Hillman … and Joe Klukay," said Greg Hotham, president of Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Association. "Each one of them, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, but only one came from the Soo." Trembinski was "extremely excited" to get the supporting letters shortly before his nomination package was submitted in late March. Nick Kypreos, who played two seasons in Toronto and worked for Sportsnet as a NHL analyst, said the Walk of Fame induction "would be a lasting community tribute to this remarkable athlete. "It's hard enough to win one Stanley Cup," said Kypreos in his letter. "But to win four is exceedingly rare. I truly feel Klukay's contributions should be recognized. We can't forget the ones who came before us, who inspired us to be better."

"These four people had so much respect for this man that they took time to write the letters," said Trembinski. "They felt it was important that he be recognized." Manzo and Trembinski have also collected letters of support from downtown merchants including Showstoppers Event Rentals, Art Gabriel's Mens Shop and Soo Source for Sports. Downtown Association is represented on the selection committee. "There was a lot of people that came through for us," said Trembinski. The pair was helped by Manzo's daughter, Janet, who lives in Toronto and Mike Ferriman, director of event presentation for MLSE and director of alumni relations for the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is the fourth time Klukay's name has been put forward for consideration. Trembinski and Manzo are "pulling all the stops out" to be successful this year. "In a four-week span we were able to cover a lot of bases and get a lot of things done," said Trembinski. "For a four-week campaign I think we did a hell of a job." Klukay died in 2006. He was 83. Klukay is interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in the Sault. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

