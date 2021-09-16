Leaving Sault is tough for Father Jerry
Father Jerry is leaving home.
The pastor of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church for more than 20 years is being transferred to a parish in St. Catharines. Rev. Jarolsaw Lazoryk celebrates his last mass at the St. George’s Avenue East church on Oct. 10 before moving to Saints Cyril and Methodius.
“I’m struggling a lot,” said Lazoryk of leaving Sault Ste. Marie after 24 years. “I am grateful I had the opportunity to live in such a wonderful city.”
The priest who couldn’t speak English when he came to the city in 1997 has grown to love the Soo Greyhounds, fishing for rainbow trout at Alona Bay and Chippewa Falls and salmon in Garden River, searching for mushrooms in the Sault, Searchmont and Thessalon and hosting socials, including annual lobster dinners and monthly brunches, that draw Sault residents to his church’s hall.
“I miss the aspect of people coming and enjoying the hospitality,” Lazoryk told The Sault Star. “We worked very hard to host those events.”
He helped make cabbage rolls and perogies to sell to pay off the church’s mortgage in 2014. The kitchen at Saints Cyril and Methodius is “virtually silent.” Lazoryk will lead a “more traditional, more Ukrainian, old calendar” parish starting this fall.
Ninety-five families are registered at St. Mary’s. There’s about 150 families at his new parish.
Lazoryk is grateful for the care he received during the 13 times he was a patient at Sault Area Hospital between 1998 and 2012, including being treated for cancer.
Rev. Anton Szmychalski, who Lazoryk assisted when he started work at St. Mary’s, is pastor of St. John the Theologian parish in St. Catharines. Szmychalski, who was experiencing his own health issues at the time, asked the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Toronto for help in 1997. Lazoryk had just been ordained three weeks earlier. The native of Ustrzyki Doline in southeastern Poland went on to serve as dean of the diocese’s northwest deanery for more than 20 years. He has served as Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s chaplain since 2003.
“Father Jerry has been a chaplain and close friend of SSMPS for 18 years and we all miss (his) infectious smile, affinity for telling jokes and most importantly his dedication to the men and women of this service,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson. “I personally look forward to attending his final mass to show respect and gratitude for his service to our community.”
Lazoryk expected he’d serve in the Sault for a year and then continue his studies in theology, possibly in Italy.
“I’m glad I didn’t because I would never had such a wonderful journey in Sault Ste. Marie,” he said.
Lazoryk has welcomed forming “much deeper” relationships with his parishioners as they celebrate the sacraments, such as baptism and marriage, and continue their ties with the parish through their children.
“It becomes a very personal experience,” he said.
There’s also ties that have been established by St. Mary’s supporting Salvation Army and Women in Crisis (Algoma) to working with City of Sault Ste. Marie officials on licence applications. Lazoryk appreciates there was “always” skilled help available to tackle everything from a leaky roof or plumbing or electrical concerns. They handed him “very modest” bills or didn’t charge at all for their services.
If restrictions related to COVID-19 ease in 2022, Lazoryk wants to return to the Sault to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a mass at St. Mary’s “and a big reception.”
He calls how he ended up in the Sault “one of the great mysteries of my life.
“Nothing of what I was planning worked, but what happened to me was an amazing experience,” said Lazoryk. “My answer to this mystery is the Holy Spirit had everything to do with that. I’m so convinced of that. It worked out.”
