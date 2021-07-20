This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

He died last Saturday at Algoma Residential Community Hospice. Lemieux was 76.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lemieux was school board trustee Back to video

The father of five served with the French-language arm of the Sault Ste. Marie District Roman Catholic School Board for nine years. After school boards were amalgamated, Lemieux was a trustee with Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario for a year before opting to step down in November 1998. The Algoma Steel worker was frustrated with the large area, topping more than 300 kilometres, he had to cover representing schools in the Sault, Chapleau and Michipicoten.

“With the huge territory that I’m made to cover, I just haven’t got the time to put the amount of time that I should be putting into it,” Lemieux told The Sault Star in 1998. “I spend more time on the road than I do in the meetings.”

He estimated he had put about 18,000 kilometres on his vehicle to go to meetings and visit schools in Chapleau and Wawa.

Choosing to step down was difficult, but one he knew he had to make.

“I did enjoy working with the staff and for the children,” said Lemieux. “I tried to represent them to the best of my ability.”

Visitation is Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at O’Sullivan Funeral Home. A funeral mass follows Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.