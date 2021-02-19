Library branches reopen

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Public Library reopens its two branches on Monday.

James L. McIntyre Centennial Library and North Branch have been closed since late December due to a provincial lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Branch hours are weekdays from noon to 5 p.m., a release says.

Maximum capacity is 25.

James L. McIntrye Centennial Library welcomes patrons from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maximum capacity is 35.

Curbside service will still be offered.

Library stacks will be open for browsing, but any books handled must be put on a cart for quarantine.

Limited seating is available. No food or drink are allowed.

Internet use, reference and reader’s advisory and public washrooms will be limited.

Numerous services, including study area space, magazines and newspapers and photocopy and fax, won’t be available.

Friends of the Libray bookstore is also reopening. Maximum capacity is three customers. Book donations will be accepted starting Monday.