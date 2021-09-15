Library helps kids make art
A free four-week art program for children is being offered by Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.
A PDF lesson will be emailed each week. Youngsters have one week to send a photo of their artwork.
A collage will be created featuring student work.
Register by emailing lib.childdk@cityssm.on.ca. Mention online art program in the subject line. Mention the child’s name, age and parent email contact.
Lessons start Sept. 28.
