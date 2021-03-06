Library hosts trivia contest

Brian Kelly
Sault Ste. Marie Public Library
Titles competing in this year’s CBC Radio’s Canada Reads competition can be won in a Sault Ste. Marie Public Library trivia contest.

The competition closes at midnight Thursday, a release says.

Questions can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or website.

Answers can be emailed to lib.info1@cityssm.on.ca

Winners will be announced Friday at noon.

C.L. Polk’s The Midnight Bargain, Jessica J. Lee’s Two Trees Make a Forest, Joshua Whitehead’s Johnny Appleseed, Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots and Francesca Ekwuyasi’s Butter Honey Pig Bread are in contention.

