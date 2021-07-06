Library reopens

Sault Ste. Marie Public Library has opened its two branches as part of Ontario’s Step 2 Road to Reopen.

Hours at James L. McIntyre Centennial Library are 1 p.m to 8 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

North Branch hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and closed weekends.

Maximum capacity is 30 at the East Street branch and 20 at the Northern Avenue branch, a release says.

The public may have to wait before entering. Library stacks are open for browsing, but titles handled should be put on carts for quarantine.

A limited number of computers can be used for shorter periods of Internet access.

Friends of the Library bookstore is also reopening. Capacity is three customers. Book donations are accepted.