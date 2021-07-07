Lingenfelter takes home $170,000

Article content

A Chapleau resident won $170,592.50 playing Sault Area Hospital’s 50/50 draw in June.

Greta Lingenfelter’s winning ticket number was T-3287058, a release says.

“This is an incredible security blanket as I think of my future,” said Lingenfelter. “Every day is a gift, but today is a blessing.”

She learned about the 50/50 draw when receiving care at SAH.

Early bird draws for the next 50/50 draw will be held Thursday and 15 at 11 a.m. Each prize is $2,000.

Tickets bought by July 23 at 6 p.m. will be eligible to win a jersey signed by Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and a bag filled with gear from the NHL franchise.