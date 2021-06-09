Loaded weapon found

Article content

A loaded .12-gauge shotgun was allegedly found when police stopped a vehicle on Wallace Terrace on Tuesday morning.

Ammunition and various firearm parts were also located, police say.

The vehicle was unfit to be driven. The driver was suspended.

Shaun Nelson, 42, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm, careless storage for a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and driving while suspended.

His court date is July 12.