Canada's 44th federal election campaign is underway. The election is Sept. 20.

Article content And they’re off!

Article content Election mode has begun across the country, including in Sault Ste. Marie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local candidates launch campaigns as federal election gets underway Back to video Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the trek with his family to the Governor General Sunday and as a result, Canada’s 44th federal election campaign is now underway. In Sault Ste. Marie, Liberal MP Terry Sheehan will defend his title, seeking a third term. He has served as a member of the International Trade Committee and the Industry, science and Technology Committee, chair of the Northern Ontario liberal Caucus, member of the All party steel caucus and most recently Parliamentary Secretary tot he Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor). Sheehan said he’s looking forward to speaking with constituents across the riding and comparing the Liberal plan to those plans of the other parties. He said the Liberal government has invested more than $750 million in the area to support local businesses of all size, secure the future of post-secondary institutions and support infrastructure in the local communities. Sheehan said he’s already been knocking on doors and receiving an absolutely amazing reception. “I’m hearing that the fight against COVID-19 is not done yet and the constituents what us to continue to invest in protecting their health, their safety and wellbeing,” Sheehan said. He said the 2021 budget has also received positive feedback and serves as the road map for the future. Sonny Spina will carry the Conservative banner locally for a second time.

Article content He trailed Sheehan by almost 3,000 votes during the last federal election in 2019. Spina, a former Sault Ste. Marie city police officer, is the managing director of security with NORPRO Security at N1 Solutions. He’s volunteered for a number of organizations, many of which focus on young people. He has been the chair of the Algoma Family Services Foundation, chair of the United Way campaign and a Big Brothers volunteer. He also created the DU283 Duathlon which was geared to help youth and promote tourism. Spina, who was born and raised in the Sault, said he has always been committed to Sault Ste. Marie and believes in serving the community. “We need a recovery plan that will work for Canada, and for Sault Ste. Marie and I think we have that plan,” Spina said. Despite recently changing careers, Spina said he has always encouraged growth around him and believes serving others is part of that growth. Jobs and the growth of the community are prime concern of voters, he said “and I believe we have a strong plan to get that done.” Spina said residents also remain concerned about the ongoing opioid crisis and drug trends in the community and believes a Conservative plan will change that trend. “My number one desire is to engage with the public and hear their concerns,” he said. “This election will change how we interact and do business but my volunteers are trained to do so safely,” he said. New to the political front is NDP candidate Marie Morin-Strom.

Article content The long-time educator with a strong history of labor activism ways she’s ready to head to Ottawa to fight for action on worker’s rights, affordability, health care, and the climate emergency. Morin-Strom said she’s building a good team and ready for the campaign. Morin-Strom said she’s been talking to constituents on the phone and believes the climate crisis is top of mind. She also says the electorate are fearful for the younger generations and their future. Local voters are also interested in moving forward truth and reconciliation and the call for action, among other things. The pandemic, she said, is creating a different type of campaign and expects a large social media campaign to get underway. “I have a lot of young and super whipper snappers on my team and they are working to engage all people through social media and other traditional ways, and they’re teaching me a lot,” she said. Morin-Strom is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t listen to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s plea that the parties could work together under the minority government and that now is not the time for an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The federal Green Party Association in Sault Ste. Marie dissolved earlier this year due to lack of volunteers. A candidate has not yet been named for the Sault Ste. Marie riding. Kasper Makowski has been acclaimed the candidate for the constituency for the People Party of Canada. He currently runs a construction company. He did not respond to The Sault Star’s request for an interview Monday. It’s expected that much of the election campaign will occur in a hybrid fashion, with some face-to-face campaigning and other parts done virtually to follow public health guidelines. Spina said the Conservatives will not have a traditional campaign office this time around while Sheehan is taking a hybrid approach but limiting interaction inside the office. Morin-Strom said her team will hold smaller meetings with constituents and limit access to office space. The federal election is set for Sept. 20.

