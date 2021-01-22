Lock office discussed Monday

Article content
A virtual town hall is planned for Monday to discuss a temporary project office at Canal Park that would oversee construction of a new lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Municipal officials and representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will share information, and answer questions, during the session that starts at noon.
Anyone interested in attending can join the gathering on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87065852272?pwd=WDRKOURjck1HN3hyMDZiZWtUdkVOQT09
The meeting identification is 870 6585 2272#. Passcode is 889905#.
Participants can also call 646-558-8656.
More than 100 comments were received about the proposed placement of the 6,000-square-foot temporary office space.