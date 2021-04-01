Lockdown impacts city operations
A four-week provincial shutdown will affect City of Sault Ste. Marie operations starting Saturday.
Administrative offices at the cemetery, GFL Memorial Gardens, Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre, Sault Ste. Marie Transit, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services and public works and engineering services are open for essential services only.
Community centres are closed. Bookings are cancelled. Call 705-759-5310 or email csd@cityssm.on.ca
GFL Memorial Gardens is only open for vaccination appointments. Arenas are closed. John Rhodes Community Centre and McMeeken Centre are closed. Bookings are cancelled. Ice rentals will be refunded. Call 705-759-5383.
Garbage and recycling will not be collected Monday. Collection will be a day late for the rest of the week.
Service requests to the city’s public works office can be made by calling 705-759-5201 or email pwt@cityssm.on.ca
Landfill hours starting April 10 are Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks must be worn. Social distancing is required.
The hazardous waste depot opens Tuesday. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regular transit service continues. The transit terminal will be closed.
The cemetery office is open for essential needs only. Call 705-759-5336.
The city clerk’s office is also open for essential needs only. Cemetery and funeral services and urgent marriage licences will be processed. Call 705-759-5388 or cityclerk@cityssm.on.ca
The legal department and provincial offences offices are open for essential needs only. Fine payments can be made in person, by mail, drop box at Civic Centre or online at www.saultstemarie.ca/eservices. Damage claims can be done online. Freedom of information requests can be mailed to the legal department for processing. Cost is $5. Call 705-759-5400.
Fire halls are closed. Call administration at 705-949-3333, ext. 0.
For building and bylaw inquiries, and service requests, call 705-759-5410 or email building@cityssm.on.ca