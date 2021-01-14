Article content

Soo Locks will close to marine traffic late Friday night.

Maintenance will be done before the locks reopen March 25.

Locks close for season Friday

Most work is centred on the dewatered Poe Lock, a release says.

Upstream and downstream miter gate structural repair work will be done.The gates act as dams on each end of the lock chamber. Major repairs are also planned for the intermediate miter gate concrete sills.

Crews will replace ice flushing valves on the upstream miter gates and make repairs to one of the lock-filling valves and one of the lock-emptying valves.

Crews will also clean the Poe Lock underfloor drainage system. This ensures the lock can be effectively dewatered in the future and helps minimize ice buildup on the lock floor while work is being done.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will drydock its barge, Huron, on the Poe Lock floor. Crews will inspect, repair, sandblast and paint the vessel.

Fender timber will be replaced on the piers. Inspections and preventative maintenance is planned on electrical and mechanical systems at Poe and MacArthur locks.

More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, including iron ore, coal and wheat, pass through the locks annually.

A second Poe-sized lock is being built at the existing Davis and Sabin lock sites.

Two to six feet of Jacobsville sandstone was removed during upstream channel deepening that ended in mid-December. The goal is to deepen the north canal for 1,000-foot ships. Work resumes in Apirl.

Existing upstream approach walls will be stabilized starting in the spring.

A final design of the new lock chamber will be reviewed early this year.