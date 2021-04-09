Article content

Thirty-six residents at North Shore Health Network’s long-term care home in Blind River are in quarantine after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

They will be in isolation until April 22, said corporate strategy, risk and communications project manager Melanie Kubatlija in an email.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Long-term care residents put in quarantine Back to video

The residents were swabbed for COVID-19 on Friday. Additional testing follows on April 18.

The employee is self-isolating, NSHN says.

Close contacts have been alerted.