Long-term care residents put in quarantine

Brian Kelly
Apr 09, 2021
COVID-19 graphic

Thirty-six residents at North Shore Health Network’s long-term care home in Blind River are in quarantine after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

They will be in isolation until April 22, said corporate strategy, risk and communications project manager Melanie Kubatlija in an email.

The residents were swabbed for COVID-19 on Friday. Additional testing follows on April 18.

The employee is self-isolating, NSHN says.

Close contacts have been alerted.

