Lotto Max jackpot still stands
THE CANADIAN PRESS
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.
Lotto Max jackpot still stands
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max Draw on Sept. 28 will grow to an estimated $70 million
And there will also be 13 Maxmillions to play for.
