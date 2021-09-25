Sign Up
Lotto Max jackpot still stands

The Sault Star
Sep 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OLG Lotto Max logo
THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max Draw on Sept. 28 will grow to an estimated $70 million

And there will also be 13 Maxmillions to play for.

