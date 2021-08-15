Low-risk exposure to virus for wedding reception guests: APH
Article content
There was a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for some persons who attended a recent wedding reception in Bruce Mines, Algoma Public Health says.
The celebration was held Aug. 7 from 3 p.m. to midnight at 546 Plummer Rd.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Low-risk exposure to virus for wedding reception guests: APH Back to video
High-risk close contacts have already been contacted.
Other attendees should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from the event date, get testing, and self-isolate, if symptoms occur, a release says.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.