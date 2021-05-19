LSSU plans golf tourney

Article content

An annual golf tournament to support Lake Superior State University returns this summer.

Wild Bluff Golf Course in Brimley, Mich., hosts the 32nd annual Lake State Classic Golf Tournament on Aug. 6.

Registration is at 8 a.m. A shotgun start follows at 9 a.m.

Cost is $160 per person or $640 for a team of four.

“The goal for this year is to return to the event’s pre-pandemic atmosphere yet adhere to state and local health department restrictions in place at the time,” a release says.

Cash raised helps the university’s foundation, athletics and other programs.

Register by calling 906-635-6219 or email foundation@lssu.edu.