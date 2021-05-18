Lumber, shingles swiped

Article content

Lumber, asphalt shingles and car batteries were among items stolen from a business and two homes in Hornepayne.

The thefts happened May 8-9, Ontario Provincial Police say. Motorcycle helmets, a battery charger and clothing, including a Harley Davidson jacket, were also taken.

The 12 pieces of wood and shingles have an estimated value of about $1,000, said Det. Const. Trevor Tremblay. A truck or trailer may have been used in the theft. It’s not known how many suspects were involved.

“Hopefully someone out in the public has seen something or perhaps even has video footage,” said Tremblay in an email.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.