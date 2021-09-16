St. Vincent Place plans to add more items to its Lunches for Learning packages for students after a Sault Ste. Marie couple committed to giving $10,000 annually to support the program.

The donation by Chris and Phylicia Dovigi was announced Tuesday.

Lunches for Learning gets boost with major gift

“Hundreds of our neighbours are struggling to make ends meet and having to choose between child care, health care, rent and groceries,” said Chris Dovigi in a statement. “Being able to provide a healthy meal for a child going to school should not be one of them.”

The yearly gift from the Dovigis continues “as long as they’re able” and Lunches for Learning runs, said fundraising and marketing manager Sara McCleary.

“I was pretty blown away,” she said of the contribution. “It’s amazing and wonderful that people are so generous.”

St. Vincent Place experienced heavier demand when applications opened for Lunches for Learning’s second year in late August.

McCleary originally capped weekly participation at 50 families. But the volume of requests prompted her to double that number to 100, but limited assistance to every two weeks.

McCleary wants to see how much another two or three grocery bills will be, but expects more items can start being purchased to assist Lunches for Learning recipients in early October. Contents can include bread, juice boxes, cheese strings and fresh fruit.

“Once I see that (grocery bills) are not significantly more expensive than last year, then I will make that call,” said McCleary. “I’ll have a better idea (by Oct. 1). I just want to play it safe.”

Monthly shopping bills for Lunches for Learning ranged from $1,400 to $1,500 during the 2020-2021 school year.