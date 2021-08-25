Lunches for Learning keeps students fed
Article content
A Sault Ste. Marie grandmother’s grocery bill takes a big jump when she has to feed her two grandsons.
Advertisement
Article content
Maryann (her last name is not being published to protect her identity) cares for the boys, aged nine and 14, when her parents have to work out-of-town for part of the year.
Lunches for Learning keeps students fed Back to video
“I’m either washing dishes or feeding them,” she said.
The 2020-2021 school year was about half over when she learned she could get help from St. Vincent Place’s Lunches for Learning program.
Parents and guardians of children receive weekly packages, including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, juice boxes, granola bars and cheese strings, for lunch preparation.
“It’s a wonderful program,” said Maryann. “Wonderful.”
An average of 35 families were helped every week last school year. St. Vincent Place handed out about 1,200 food packages for participating elementary and high school students.
Thirty-one families registered on Wednesday alone for the new academic year, said marketing and fundraising coordinator Sara McCleary. She anticipates she’ll have to cap participation at 50 families.
St. Vincent Place spent about $1,400 per month for perishable food items distributed by Lunches for Learning last school year. Donors specifically backing Lunches for Learning covered about 70 per cent of that cost. The rest of the cash came from other sources, including money raised from St. Vincent Place’s annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. An appeal for help from past donors drew about $1,500 in support in June. Most of that money came from one-time donations.
Advertisement
Article content
“When people know about it, they’re happy to support it, I’ve found,” said McCleary.
PUC Services announced a $1,400 donation this week to help the program for one month.
“I’m hoping that as people become more aware of the program that they’ll donate more specifically towards it,” said McCleary.
Participants responded enthusiastically to the program’s first year saying they found Lunches for Learning “so helpful.
“There’s definitely a need there for it,” said McCleary.
Lunches for Learning is offered as an alternative to school-based programs that students may be reluctant to use because of how others might react.
“There is a bit of stigma that comes with that, and so a lot of kids I think are hesitant to access that,” said McCleary. “They don’t have to be embarrassed by accessing those programs, but a lot of kids are.”
Making a nutritious lunch available to students is expected to help their academic performance.
“The pandemic has introduced significant personal and financial stress to many families over the past several months,” said Rose Burton Spohn, director of education for the Huron-Superior Catholic School Board, in an email to The Sault Star. “Lunches for Learning will allow many families to access satisfying, nutritious, noon-hour meals so that students can remain engaged in learning. While our board’s breakfast programs help to ensure our students have a positive start to the school day and provide students with nutritious snacks throughout the day, Lunches for Learning help to fill an important midday gap for our most vulnerable.”
Advertisement
Article content
Food will be delivered each Friday starting Sept. 10, a release says. Anyone who wants help right when the program starts should register by Sept. 6.
To participate, call McCleary at 705-253-2770, ext. 4, email vincentplacepr@shaw.ca or leave a message on Facebook @StVincentPlace.
There’s no criteria used to determine who gets helped.
“As long as their kids are the right age, and they say they need the help, we’re going to help them,” said McCleary. The same philosophy applies at St. Vincent Place’s soup kitchen and food bank.
Donations to support Lunches for Learning can be made online at www.vincentplacessm.ca/lunches-for-learning
St. Vincent Place’s annual collection of canned food, Big Blue Food Drive, is Sept. 25. Anyone interested in helping can contact McCleary.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter