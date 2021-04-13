MacDougall founded genealogical group
Jean MacDougall was a founding member of Ontario Genealogical Society, Sault and District Branch.
She died last Saturday at Extendicare Maple View. MacDougall was 93.
“She was an experienced researcher in a time before the ease of researching with computers,” said Mary Rossiter, a long-time regional director of Ontario Genealogical Society’s District 10. “This is when you had to do the legwork yourself. Nowadays, people just punch in a name on a computer and it’s all there.”
MacDougall compiled and edited census records. The Sault Collegiate Institute graduate was the branch’s corresponding secretary for 35 years.
“She wrote really good letters,” said Rossiter. “She was good at that.”
MacDougall was also a long-time volunteer at Sault Ste. Marie Museum.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stu. She is survived by three children and two grandchildren.
A private family burial is planned.
MacDougall’s death follows the loss of Paul Syme, 88, last September. He transcribed all the graves in all the cemeteries in Algoma District.
The genealogical branch became a virtual group three years ago.
Mabel Coulter, a former president of Musical Comedy Guild, died last Friday at Ontario Finnish Resthome. Her age was not released.
“She played many roles, on stage and off, and often helped with things like hospitality and box office,” said current resident Lousie Stephens.
Coulter became a life member of the group in 1984.
“She always had this big, beautiful, doesn’t matter what was going on her life, she just had this big smile all the time,” said Stephens.
Coulter hosted cast gatherings at her Moluch Street home with “a giant pot of sloppy joes on the stove.”
She is predeceased by her husband, Barney, and daughter, Brenda. Coulter is survived by two daughters, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.