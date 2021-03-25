Major work starts at Elliot Lake schools
A multi-year effort to update two Catholic elementary schools in Elliot Lake starts with $2 million in planned renovations this summer.
Kindergarten classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion and Our Lady of Fatima will be upgraded. Outside play areas for junior and senior kindergarten students will be added to the two schools, manager of plant services Steve Brown told Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board trustees during an online meeting Wednesday evening.
Improved ventilation, LED lighting and ceiling and flooring improvements are also planned.
Updates to student and staff washrooms and the addition of a barrier-free washroom will also be done.
Construction is to start during the summer.
The English Catholic board also plans to make improvements to the bus bays and parent dropoff areas at the two schools. That work may be done this year depending on the pricing the board receives.
About 175 students attend each school.
About 15,000 square feet of the roof at Our Lady of Lourdes was replaced last summer. Cost was $85,965.
HSCDSB plans to spend $5 million over five years for improvements at the two schools.
The board had held off on doing work at the two schools because of its interest in consolidating the two sites. The provincial government did not approve the schools merging.
Work at the Elliot Lake schools represents nearly half of the $4,516,945 capital dollars available in 2020-2021.
Other planned work includes a roof replacement at St. Joseph in Wawa. The current roof is about 30 years old and is “showing signs of wear,” said Brown. Projected cost is $450,000.
A parking lot extension at St. Mary’s, on Michigan Avenue in Blind River, is estimated at $250,000. The board is working with Town of Blind River on the expansion that will add 38 spaces plus an additional barrier-free space. Total parking spots will increase to 34. A sidewalk will be added on Michigan Avenue between the new parking spaces and the schoolyard.
Accessibility improvements at St. Mary’s are pegged at $20,690.
Nearly $60,000 is set aside for yard improvements at St. Basil’s in White River.
Swipe access to all board schools is expected to cost $100,000.
Work valued at about $400,000 is planned for three Sault Ste. Marie schools.
A roof replacement at St. Basil Elementary School is estimated to cost $194,882. The third phase of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at St. Mary’s French Immersion is expected to cost $162,653. Accessibility improvements at St. Francis French Immersion are forecast to cost $45,181.
Provincial funding drawn from school condition improvement ($2,942,906), school renewal allowance ($1,642,680) and full-day kindergarten($500,000) is covering project costs. HSCDSB is also setting aside $1,016,945 in contingency dollars “for any unforseen events,” said Brown.
