Man dead, Sault police officer badly hurt in Sunday shooting
Article content
A man is dead and a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer seriously hurt following a shooting incident on Pine Street early Sunday.
Advertisement
Article content
Police were called to a domestic at an apartment building across from the Pine Plaza at about 3:40 a.m., the Special Investigations Unit says.
Man dead, Sault police officer badly hurt in Sunday shooting Back to video
An officer was shot. Police fired at the man who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to hospital.
The SIU probes incidents involving police resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault are subjected to rigorous, independent investigations.
Two forensic investigators and four investigators from the SIU are assigned to the case.
Mayor Christian Provenzano called the shooting of a police officer “difficult news.”
“We are all thinking of the injured officer,” he said.
Chief Hugh Stevenson contacted Provenzano with news about what happened in the early morning. Provenzano is also a member of Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.
“Being a police officer is not a job that’s getting easier,” said Provenzano. “It’s a job that’s getting harder. They’re working hard to serve our community. They go to work everyday and they go to work in often very dangerous situations. They have to know that they have my support and the community’s support.”
The mayor called the officer’s parents “and expressed our support for him.” Provenzano is hopeful the officer’s injury “is addressed properly and he comes out of this strong.”
Several people in the Pine Plaza parking lot expressed concern for the officer and the safety of Sault Ste. Marie residents. None wanted to be named.
Advertisement
Article content
“Too much violence going on nowadays,” said a woman as she returned to her vehicle with her groceries from Food Basics. “The Sault’s getting worse. Everyday, something.”
“This town’s crazy now,” said another woman. “I don’t like it. I want to leave.”
She expressed sympathy for the dead man’s family and the relatives of the officer.
“Poor families,” she said. “Crazy. How unfortunate.”
A third woman called the shooting “very upsetting.
“Anybody could have gotten killed,” she said. The woman recalled the death of Const. Don Doucet, the first Sault police officer to die in line of duty, on May 14, 2006.
“That’s someone’s loved one,” she said of the officer wounded in Sunday’s incident. “It’s sad.”
“Our thoughts are with a @SaultPolice officer who was shot and in hospital with serious injuries, as well as all affected by this tragedy at a domestic dispute call overnight in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario,” said Ontario Provincial Police Association in a tweet on Sunday.
“Our thoughts are with the @SaultPolice officer injured while serving the Sault Ste. Marie community early this morning,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique in a tweet. “Sending our very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
British Columba Sheriff Service, West Grey Police and LaSalle Police also tweeted well wishes to Sault police and the injured officer.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter