Man faces child porn charges

A Sault Ste. Marie man is accused of sharing child pornography through an online platform.

The incidents happened between Septermber 2020 and January, police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 100 block of Albert Stree East on Wednesday. The man allegedly had child pornography in his possession.

Kenneth Newell, 68, was charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was held for bail court.