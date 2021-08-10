Article content

A person was found in a church in Serpent River First Nation last Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Russ Schmitz, 30, of Walford, was charged with break, enter a palce-commit indictable offence and fail to comply with probation order.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man found in church Back to video

His court date is Oct. 7 in Blind River.