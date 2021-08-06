Article content

Feces were allegedly thrown at an officer after a man was arrested at a family gathering in Elliot Lake.

Police were asked to remove an intoxicated male who was visiting relatives at a residence on Axmith Avenue on Thursday night, a release says. He became aggressive towards officers.

Man hurls feces at police Back to video

The man is accused of throwing his excrement and then becoming assaultive when being moved to another cell.

Joshua Vien, 33, of Timmins, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, resist peace officer, disarming a peace officer, assault a peace officer and mischief.

He appeared in bail court in Blind River via video on Friday.