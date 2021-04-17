Man shot downtown

Brian Kelly
Apr 17, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A man was shot in the King Street area on Friday evening.

Injuries to the 27-year-old male were not life threatening.

No other information is being released, said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Det. Sgt. John Maione at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

