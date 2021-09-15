Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Man stole car: Police

Brian Kelly
Sep 15, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Main entrance at Sault Ste. Marie Police Service station on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Main entrance at Sault Ste. Marie Police Service station on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A man is accused of stealing a vehicle from the 1500 block of Wellington Street East.

He was seen walking through yards on Parkland Crescent at about 7:15 a.m. last Monday, police say.

The male was allegedly found with a knife, a car key and various pieces of identification and bank cards that were not in his name. The vehicle was located near where the man was found.

Cory Cloutier, 28, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, unlawful possession of a credit card, five counts possession of identify cards and nine counts fail to comply with prohibition order.

He was held for bail court and remanded into custody. His court date is Friday.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers