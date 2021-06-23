Article content

A man was found with a loaded gun downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man waving a gun in the 300 block of Albert Street East at about 3:45 p.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man waves gun downtown Back to video

A male matching the suspect’s description was spotted leaving a residence. He resisted, but was arrested. A loaded .22-calibre handgun and ammuntion were found in his waistband.

Kaleb Demour, 27, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a peace officer, mischief, breach of recognizance and two counts each careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and breach of probation.

He was held for bail court.